Kelantan DOE issues 13 compounds after 183 factory inspections

JELI: The Kelantan Department of Environment (DOE) has carried out 183 enforcement visits to factories statewide this year, resulting in 13 compounds issued for environmental violations.

Director Wan Aminordin Wan Kamarudin said enforcement extended to mobile pollution sources, including motor vehicles, with 16 operations conducted and 18 investigation papers opened.

The department also received 128 pollution-related complaints, leading to nine compounds issued against offenders. Wan Aminordin shared these details after officiating the closing ceremony of the 4Xplore Teroka Alam: Legasi Di Bumi Kita programme, held in conjunction with the state-level World Environment Day 2025 celebration at Gunung Reng.

He emphasised intensified monitoring and enforcement on pollution sources, including projects under Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requirements. In 2025, 78 field enforcement visits were conducted, with 15 follow-up actions taken against non-compliant projects.

Additionally, 23 EIA reports were processed to ensure approvals align with environmental conservation goals.

The 4Xplore programme aimed to boost public awareness on environmental protection and foster a deeper appreciation for nature among participants.