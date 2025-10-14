Kelantan fishermen urged to stay vigilant during monsoon season

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Kelantan has reminded the fishing community and boat operators to remain extra vigilant during the upcoming Northeast Monsoon period.

Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi stated that sudden weather changes during this season pose particular dangers to fishermen using small boats.

MMEA advises all maritime users to prioritise safety measures including wearing life jackets and following established procedures.

“Always inform immediate family members about your fishing location and operation duration before heading to sea,“ he told reporters.

He further recommended that fishermen practice the buddy system by going out in pairs as a precaution.

“The presence of a companion during emergencies enables immediate reporting and faster rescue response,“ he explained.

Erwan Shah emphasised that MMEA will continuously monitor sea conditions and remain prepared for rescue operations.

The agency maintains constant readiness to ensure maritime community safety in Kelantan waters remains guaranteed. – Bernama