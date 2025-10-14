Greek unions strike again against proposed 13-hour workday reform

ATHENS: Greek transport and services faced major disruptions on Tuesday during the second union strike this month against proposed labour reforms.

Unions organised a 24-hour walkout protesting government plans to introduce an optional 13-hour workday.

The mobilisation shut down public and municipal services while paralysing ferry and train operations across the country.

Flight services remained unaffected despite the widespread industrial action.

Urban transport in Athens operated on significantly reduced hours throughout the strike day.

Protest demonstrations were scheduled in Athens and other major Greek cities during the daytime.

The government insists the 13-hour workday remains optional ahead of Wednesday’s parliamentary vote.

Opposition parties and unions counter that workers could face dismissal risks if they refuse longer hours.

This marks the second general strike on this issue following a similar walkout on October 1.

Labour Minister Niki Kerameus defended the legislation during a television interview on SKAI TV.

She stated the new law would strengthen employee rights while facilitating business operations.

Kerameus highlighted expanded benefits for working mothers and staff negotiation rights for a four-day week.

Greece’s current legal working day stands at eight hours with provisions for paid overtime.

The country has previously legalised a six-day working week for high-demand sectors like tourism. – AFP