Kelantan government orders probe into illegal gold mining and logging cases

KELANTAN: The state government has instructed the Forestry Department and Department of Land and Mines to investigate illegal gold mining and timber logging cases.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stated that the state government views these matters seriously as they involve natural resources belonging to the people.

He emphasised that any case involving government property must be addressed seriously from the outset to prevent escalation.

Fadzli revealed that some cases have been reported unofficially, prompting his request for proper investigations by relevant authorities.

He also called for public cooperation in providing complete information about any illegal mining or logging activities.

The deputy menteri besar explained that authorities cannot take action without verified information about the validity of reported cases.

He urged local communities to share responsibility by reporting suspicious activities or questionable vehicles entering restricted areas.

This development follows Monday’s police operation that detained three foreign nationals for illegal gold mining activities in Gua Musang.

Bukit Aman Federal Reserve Unit commander SAC Rosli Md Yusof confirmed the arrest of two Myanmar nationals and one Indonesian national during the raid.

The suspects were detained for conducting gold mining without permits and failing to produce valid travel documents. – Bernama