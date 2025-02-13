Kelantan govt ready to take over KB Sentral project

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is prepared to take over the construction of the Kota Bharu Integrated Bus Terminal (KB Sentral) if negotiations with Perak Transit fail to reach a resolution.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the decision was made as the state government is running out of time to ensure KB Sentral operates as scheduled in 2027.

“We have asked the company to decide whether to proceed with this project without further negotiations or to hand it back to the state government. A letter has been sent requesting a response, and we have set a specific deadline for the project’s completion.

“If Perak Transit continues to negotiate additional conditions, we will set a final deadline, and if no concrete decision is made, the state government will take over the construction itself,” he told reporters at the Mahabbah Kepimpinan Kerajaan Negeri Bersama Media programme here last night.

Mohamed Fadzli stressed that the state government is still willing to be flexible, but the project must be completed without further delay.

He emphasised that this decision is not intended to undermine the capabilities of Perak Transit, which has successfully completed many other projects.

“KB Sentral consists of many components, including a bus terminal, shopping complex, residential units, and more. However, our main priority is the bus terminal, while the other components can follow later,” he said.