Kelantan govt tackles padi field water supply with two key projects

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is rolling out two major initiatives to resolve water supply challenges for padi fields under the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA).

These projects aim to enhance irrigation efficiency, with the Kelantan River serving as the primary water source.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Biotechnology, and Green Technology Exco Datuk Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail confirmed the ongoing construction of the Kemubu 3 Pump Station and a portable pump system at Kemubu and Lemal Pump Stations.

“The Kemubu 3 Pump Station project, handled by Kenanga Lestari Sdn Bhd, began on June 1, 2023, and is slated for completion by November 25, 2025. Current progress stands at 68 per cent, aligning with the planned schedule,“ he said during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly session at Kota Darulnaim Complex.

Mohd Saripudin noted technical setbacks, including cable route adjustments, trench installations, and hard rock obstructions along the riverbank, which delayed secant pile piling.

These issues necessitated modifications to the original plan.

Meanwhile, the portable pump project at Kemubu and Lemal Pump Stations, managed by Ari Usaha Murni Sdn Bhd, started on October 21 but lags behind schedule.

With only 49 per cent completion against a 99 per cent target, delays stem from poor contractor management and financial constraints.

“The matter was escalated to the Contract Coordination Panel (CCP) meeting on April 30, 2025, chaired by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM). Termination proceedings are now underway,“ he added.

The state government, KADA, and KPKM remain committed to monitoring progress and ensuring timely project delivery to support farmers and secure food supply stability. – Bernama