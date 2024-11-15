Kelantan Immigration held 28 illegal immigrants in Gua Musang

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department (JIM) arrested 28 illegal immigrants in a two-day enforcement operation in Gua Musang which ended yesterday.

Kelantan Immigration Department deputy director (Management) Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said all the men arrested comprised 18 Indonesians, seven Bangladeshis and three Myanmar nationals aged between 19 and 50.

ALSO READ: Immigration Dept busts Indonesian migrant smuggling syndicate

“The operation, which began at 2pm, was carried out at several premises around Gua Musang, namely Kampung Jerek Bertam, Ladang Blau and Meranto, involving 20 officers of various ranks from the Enforcement Division of Kelantan Immigration Department.

“All foreigners were detained at the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further investigation under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

ALSO READ: Kelantan Immigration detains 13 illegal immigrants

Nik Akhtarulhaq also urged the public to come forward to provide information or any illegal activities of foreigners.

“Strict action will be taken against any party who masterminds, facilitates and abets in protecting illegal immigrants,“ he said.