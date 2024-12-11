Kelantan Immigration detains 13 illegal immigrants

KOTA BHARU: Thirteen 13 illegal immigrants were detained by the Immigration Department in a two-day operation conducted in Kota Bharu and Kuala Krai since last Sunday.

Kelantan Immigration Deputy Director (Management) Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said the immigrants, aged between 20 and 48, consisted of five Thai nationals, four Myanmar nationals, three Bangladeshi nationals and a Pakistani.

They have been sent to the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further investigation under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, he said in a statement today.

He also advised employers wanting to employ foreigners to ensure the foreign nationals have valid passports.

The public, he said, is also advised to come forward and provide information about immigrants engaging in illegal activities.

“Strict action will be taken against any party that masterminds, facilitates and conspires in protecting foreign immigrants,“ he added.