TUMPAT: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 57 accident-prone hotspots across Kelantan for the upcoming Aidiladha festive season.

State director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said Gua Musang recorded the highest number with 15 hotspots, followed by Kuala Krai with seven.

“While we won’t be conducting continuous monitoring, nearby Fire and Rescue Stations will be instructed to keep watch over the identified locations.

“We also urge Kelantan residents returning for the Aidiladha holidays to prioritise road safety and exercise extra caution,“ he told reporters after launching the 2025 Kelantan Media Community Firefighter programme at the Pengkalan Kubor Fire and Rescue Station today.

He said the training programme aims to equip media practitioners with essential safety knowledge and emergency response skills in the event of accidents or fires in their vicinity.

“This is the first such programme we’ve held in Kelantan this year. We hope media personnel gain a better understanding of firefighting duties so they can report more accurately, and if needed, take early action during emergencies before our teams arrive,“ he added.

Ten media representatives from various agencies, including Bernama, RTM, Berita Harian, Kosmo!, and Malaysia Gazette, participated in rappelling, breathing apparatus drills and sewer navigation, among other training activities.