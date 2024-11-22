Kelantan KPDN tracking down five individuals wanted under control of supplies Act

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is looking for five Malaysians who are wanted for charges under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said the individuals and their last addresses are Afiq Hazwan Azmi, 24, from Kampung Padang Kala, Ketereh and Mohd Salman Hassan, 29, at No 2584 Taman Kala Perdana, Jalan Peringat.

They are Mohd Shaifuddin Hassan, 45, from Lot 2056 Kampung Keting Gunung, Bachok, Mohd Nor Othman @ Salleh, 36, at Lot 150 Jalan Kampung Gong Kala, Sungai Petai Pasir Puteh while Tan Chak Kee, 55 is at 4092, Jalan Krai Central Park 1, Kuala Krai.

“People who have any information are requested to contact the Kelantan KPDN office or the KPDN investigating officer at +6019-655 6497 or report it to the authorities immediately,“ he said in a statement yesterday.