Kelantan launches technology courtroom for online Syariah proceedings

KELANTAN: Kelantan has established a technology courtroom to conduct Syariah proceedings online for enhanced accessibility and efficiency.

State Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Ibrahim Deris announced the new facility at the state Syariah Court, aligning with current technological advancements.

The online courtroom specifically assists parties unable to attend physically due to health issues, distance constraints, or other valid reasons.

Online proceedings are permitted only for civil cases, including hibah confirmation, divorce, nafkah, and matrimonial property disputes.

Syariah criminal cases remain excluded from virtual proceedings to maintain judicial integrity and legal sanctity.

The technology helps reduce case backlogs caused by absent witnesses who cannot attend court in person.

Ibrahim cited an example involving an Australian-based witness in a hibah case who could participate remotely instead of delaying proceedings until physical return.

Inheritance, wills, and hibah cases currently represent the most frequently heard matters through the online system.

Traditional inheritance cases typically require approximately one year for resolution under standard procedures.

The new initiative enables faster settlements, with some cases concluding within one or two days through full party cooperation.

This technological integration aims to streamline Syariah court operations while maintaining procedural standards for different case types. – Bernama