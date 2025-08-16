Kelantan man gives 15,000 free Jalur Gemilang flags for National Day

GUA MUSANG: A local man has sparked nationwide admiration by distributing 15,000 free Jalur Gemilang flags to celebrate Malaysia’s 68th National Day.

Mohd Rohimi Ibrahim, 55, spent approximately RM50,000 on flags, meals, and cultural activities as part of his annual patriotic initiative.

His efforts aim to strengthen community spirit through the Satu Rumah Satu Jalur Gemilang campaign, encouraging every household and business to display the national flag.

“I want every home and business to feel the joy of Independence Month,“ Mohd Rohimi told reporters in Gua Musang.

Since 2018, he has organised this initiative, choosing Gua Musang as this year’s focal point to maximise impact.

His campaign expanded beyond residential areas to include commercial premises, ensuring wider participation.

“This year, I wanted to reach businesses too so all segments of society can celebrate our independence,“ he explained.

For Mohd Rohimi, distributing the Jalur Gemilang is more than symbolism—it’s an expression of national pride.

“I hope this small effort revitalises National Day celebrations and reminds us of our forefathers’ sacrifices,“ he added. - Bernama