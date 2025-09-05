Kelantan MB urges compassion for Muslims facing trials on Maulidur Rasul

KOTA BHARU: Muslims are urged to observe Maulidur Rasul by strengthening compassion for fellow believers facing extraordinary trials, particularly amid the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud stated that such compassion reflects Allah’s promise to the faithful who uphold righteous deeds.

He noted that 700 days have passed since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the large-scale Palestinian resistance, began.

“The hearts of the faithful are pierced, prompting numerous aid and solidarity initiatives, including the Sumud Nusantara mission, which brings humanitarian assistance to our brothers and sisters there,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that as long as there is life, Palestine remains at the heart of the Muslim ummah, embodying the compassion inherited from Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“Demonstrate our compassion by continuing financial support, prayers and qunut nazilah for them, for they are our collective heart,” he said. – Bernama