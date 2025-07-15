Kelantan onion farming project aims to cut imports by 2030

KOTA BHARU: A large-scale onion farming initiative spanning 30.85 hectares across seven Kelantan districts is set to reduce Malaysia’s dependency on imported onions by 2030.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud revealed that Malaysia currently imports all its onion supply, including 685,400 metric tonnes worth RM1.58 billion in 2022 alone, primarily from India and China.

The state government, through the Agriculture, Agri-Food Industry and Commodities Committee, is implementing measures to strengthen the agriculture sector.

Projects are underway or planned in Bachok, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Kuala Krai, Machang, and Tanah Merah.

The Kelantan Department of Agriculture has allocated RM100,000 to the Kelantan State Agriculture Development Corporation for onion cultivation at Agro Valley Rong Chenok in Pasir Mas.

A pilot project in Kuala Krai, launched last year in partnership with local entrepreneurs and the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar), is projected to yield RM1.4 million by 2025.

Mohd Nassuruddin stated the long-term goal is to produce 30% of Malaysia’s onion supply locally by 2030, reducing import reliance while ensuring stable domestic availability. – Bernama