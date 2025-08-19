Kelantan poised as major local onion producer by 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) believes Kelantan could emerge as a leading local onion producer by next year.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted the state’s soil suitability for onion farming, backed by encouraging trial results.

A RM6 million allocation has been approved for the Onion Cultivation Development Project in Selangor, Perak, and Kelantan, involving 80 participants across 94.85 hectares.

Kelantan’s first harvest at Telong Food Production Park in Bachok yielded 18.4 tonnes from 4.6 hectares using BAW-1 and BAW-2 varieties.

Mohamad noted the high production rate of four tonnes per hectare as a positive indicator for future output.

He expressed confidence that Kelantan’s fertile land could position it as a primary onion supplier, reducing import dependency.

Production cost comparisons between local and imported onions remain under study, with variations due to cultivation methods like greenhouse farming.

The government aims to cut onion imports by 30% through expanded local production and seed distribution next year.

Mohamad emphasised the need for further data but remained optimistic about achieving significant import savings. - Bernama