Kelantan police warn against illegal Thailand border routes

KOTA BHARU: The public has been reminded not to use illegal routes to enter Thailand despite congestion at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security complexes in Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor and Bukit Bunga.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said travellers must follow legal channels or risk stern action under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000.

“We know the border is congested with thousands taking advantage of the long holiday to travel and shop in Thailand,” he said when contacted today.

He also urged Malaysians holidaying in Thailand to stay vigilant, ensure proper travel documents, obey traffic laws and avoid bringing prohibited items into Malaysia.

Mohd Yusoff said police are monitoring border entry points to ensure safety and smooth movement of travellers.

The Malaysia Day holiday has seen long vehicle queues at ICQS complexes since Sunday. – Bernama