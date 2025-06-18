KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded a total of 601 commercial crime cases were during the first five months of this year, resulting in losses amounting to RM14.1 million, according to state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said that based on statistics comparing cases and financial losses by the modus operandi of commercial crimes, the cyber and multimedia crime category recorded the highest number of cases at 401 incidents, or 67 per cent of the total and resulting in losses amounting to RM7.47 million.

“Common cybercrimes include online fraud such as phone scams, fake purchases via social media, job scams, and love scams.

“The second highest category involves investment scam cases, the use of electronic cards, and other related crimes, with 105 cases recorded, accounting for 17.4 per cent , and losses totaling RM4.54 million,” he said at a press conference after the monthly assembly for June, held at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, crimes related to finance, banking, cooperatives, and insurance recorded 81 cases (13.47 per cent), with total losses amounting to RM966,336.38.

“For cases involving forgery, embezzlement, and land-related offences, only seven cases were recorded (1.16 per cent), with losses amounting to RM85,000. Corporate cases also recorded seven cases (1.16 per cent), but with significantly higher losses of RM1.05 million,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff added that the police are intensifying awareness and prevention efforts through collaboration with relevant agencies and the public to combat the increasingly complex nature of commercial crimes.

“Over the past few months, we have seen an alarming rise in street crimes, including robbery, snatch theft, housebreaking, as well as a growing number of commercial crimes occurring through online platforms.

“Crimes such as online fraud, investment scams, and identity theft now not only result in financial losses but also impact the emotional well-being and sense of security within the community,” he said.