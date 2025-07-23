Kelantan seeks federal funds to upgrade Gerik-Jeli highway safety

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has formally requested federal funding to upgrade the Gerik–Jeli stretch of the East-West Highway (JRTB) to improve road safety and user comfort.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin confirmed the application was submitted through the state Public Works Department (JKR).

The proposed upgrades include five key components: slope repairs, overtaking lanes, corrugated metal drainage pipes, New Jersey concrete barriers, and solar-powered streetlights.

“The state is also procuring LED warning signboards that illuminate at night to alert motorists, especially in low-visibility areas,“ Izani said.

The request follows concerns over frequent accidents, including wildlife-related incidents.

Izani addressed the issue during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly in response to a question from Datuk Abdul Hadi Awang Kechil (PAS–Kuala Balah).

To mitigate wildlife hazards, the state is collaborating with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) to establish an elephant feeding corridor in Jeli.

“Hotspot identification is currently underway,“ Izani added.

For tiger conservation, movement corridors have been mapped, with plans to implement monitoring and protection measures under the Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) framework.

Additional safety measures include wildlife crossing signs and regular patrols by PERHILITAN personnel to guide elephants away from the highway when necessary. – Bernama