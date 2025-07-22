Kelantan to launch integrity units at all local councils

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has announced plans to establish Integrity Units across all local councils as part of efforts to improve governance and foster a culture of integrity within the state’s public service.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan confirmed the decision, stating it follows a resolution from the National Governance Committee Meeting (Series 4, No.1/2025) and was approved during the State Executive Council Meeting on Feb 5.

“The initiative is an extension of the Kelantan Anti-Corruption Plan (KACP) 2020–2024, which mirrors the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019–2023,“ he said.

The plan emphasises service delivery based on Ubudiyyah (servitude), Mas’uliyyah (accountability), and Itqan (excellence).

Dr Mohamed Fadzli also revealed that the state is preparing to introduce the Kelantan Anti-Corruption Strategies (KACS), aligned with the National Anti-Corruption Strategies (NACS) 2024–2028.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from Saizol Ismail (PAS–Salor) regarding the state’s policies on integrity and professionalism among civil servants during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly session at the Kota Darulnaim Complex. - Bernama