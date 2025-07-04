Kelantan Umno urged to adopt smart strategy for youth support

TUMPAT: Kelantan Umno must develop a more practical strategy and present a strong alternative to the current state government, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He emphasised the need to regain youth support, as young voters play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future.

Shamsul Anuar urged Umno’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings to collaborate in crafting approaches that resonate with today’s political climate.

“Umno must reclaim its leadership role in Kelantan and extend its influence beyond the state,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing poverty and improving infrastructure.

“We must continuously refine our agenda to meet the people’s needs,” he added.

Speaking after officiating the 2025 Tumpat Umno Division delegates’ meeting at Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), Shamsul Anuar, who is also Deputy Home Minister, stressed the need for a tailored strategy for Kelantan, given its unique political landscape. - Bernama