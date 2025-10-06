Kenaf product sales surge to RM23.81 million as of August 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Sales of kenaf-based products have increased to RM23.81 million as of August 2025, compared with RM14.81 million in 2024.

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board has prioritised five sectors for kenaf downstream product development.

These sectors include building materials, textiles, biodegradable products, biocomposite products, and pet litter products including animal feed.

He reported that 1,174.30 hectares have been cultivated by 555 smallholders and four entrepreneurs as of August 31, 2025.

The cultivated area includes 721.3 hectares allocated for fibre production and 453 hectares for animal feed production.

Since 2024, the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board has been developing the kenaf industry in Sabah and Sarawak through private sector participation.

Efforts include establishing seed storage and supply facilities for fibre and core production.

The board is also developing kenaf production and processing facilities across both states.

The National Kenaf and Tobacco Board and the Sabah Land Development Board are collaborating to develop kenaf cultivation in Sabah.

“At the initial stage, LKTN will develop a 100ha kenaf cultivation area in Sook, Keningau, for animal feed production,“ Chan said during a Dewan Rakyat session.

He was responding to a question from Bakri Jamaluddin regarding the current status of Malaysia’s kenaf industry.

Chan added that kenaf products are promoted through both direct sales and online platforms like Kenaf Mall and Shopee.

“Meanwhile, kenaf planting for seed production for the 2025/2026 season began last month,“ he concluded. – Bernama