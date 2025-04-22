KESUMA considers certifying sign language interpreters as trainers

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) will review the need to accredit sign language interpreters to enable them to serve as certified trainers, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

He said the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) would be tasked with issuing the certification to qualified individuals, including persons with disabilities, who are proficient in sign language.

“I recently met with the Malaysian Sign Language Interpreters Association. They highlighted several challenges faced by interpreters, such as work environment, protection, awareness, workers’ rights and limited opportunities to become trainers.

“One of the key areas I agreed on was the importance of accrediting sign language interpreters as trainers.

“I am therefore proposing that we begin with HRD Corp by developing a system to certify sign language trainers, including those from the disabled community,“ he told reporters after KESUMA’s monthly assembly and pre-launch of the 2025 National Labour Day Celebration today.

Sim added that such accreditation would also boost the confidence of both public and private sector agencies in engaging certified interpreters in their organisations.

“This is an industry or sector where sign language interpreters are frequently engaged or hired by both private companies and government agencies or departments to provide interpretation services,” he said.

He added that this initiative aligns with one of the key strategic missions under the 3K framework, welfare, skills, and impact, aimed at uplifting the dignity of workers in the country.

“It means that all workers, regardless of any physical limitations or other challenges, must be supported. We want to ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.