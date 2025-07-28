KESUMA integrates AI into TVET to prepare workforce for IR4.0

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) is enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the curriculum.

This initiative aims to prepare Malaysia’s workforce for the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

Minister Steven Sim announced the move during the 52nd Asian Regional Training and Development Organisation (ARTDO) Conference.

He emphasised the need to update syllabi across 33 Industrial Training Institutes (ILPs) under KESUMA’s supervision.

“We will review current subject syllabi to include at least basic AI skills. Even if trainees don’t enter tech fields, they should understand AI’s role across all sectors,” Sim said.

The ministry is also expanding partnerships with private training providers to strengthen tech-based education.

Additionally, short-term AI literacy programmes will be offered to the public, including housewives, ensuring broader societal readiness for technological shifts.

Sim highlighted the rapid growth of AI, digitalisation, and the green economy, which are reshaping Malaysia’s job market.

To address this, KESUMA compiled a report last year analysing future tech impacts on employment.

The study gathered insights from 10 key economic sectors, guiding policy decisions on workforce training.

“This report identifies at-risk jobs and emerging opportunities. Upskilling and reskilling strategies are essential to keep workers competitive,” he explained.

To facilitate this, KESUMA launched the MyMahir portal via TalentCorp, connecting Malaysians with relevant training courses.

The platform also aids policymakers and SMEs in planning for technological advancements. - Bernama