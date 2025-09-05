Khairul Aming and Angeline Tan receive National Maulidur Rasul 2025 awards

SERDANG: Entrepreneur and social media influencer Khairul Aming Kamarulzaman expressed surprise at receiving the Maulidur Rasul Award 2025 in the Successful Entrepreneur or Technocrat category.

He dedicated the honour to small entrepreneurs working hard to earn a halal income despite facing numerous challenges.

Khairul Aming stressed that business success should be measured by blessings and customer relationships rather than just profit.

He emphasised his commitment to using social media platforms to promote products from small entrepreneurs.

Actress Ardini Angeline Tan received the Maulidur Rasul Award 2025 in the Outstanding New Convert category.

She described the recognition as a symbol of strength in her life journey after embracing Islam.

Tan expressed gratitude to her family and those who had consistently prayed for her success.

She reaffirmed her promise to convey the true meaning of Islam to non-Muslims following her conversion.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah attended the celebration commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also present at the event.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar flagged off the National Maulidur Rasul 2025 procession.

A total of 6,104 participants from 119 contingents joined the 1.1-kilometre procession at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park. – Bernama