KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today ordered Kijal Assemblyman Datuk Razali Idris to enter his defence on a charge of making a speech of seditious nature, alleging government influence over the judiciary, at the launch of the Kemaman by-election machinery two years ago.

Judge Norma Ismail made the order after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Razali, 58, who is also the former Bersatu Information Chief, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“After examining the evidence and submissions of both parties, the court found that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case.

“Therefore, the accused is called to defend himself on this charge,“ said the judge, who then set the trial date for four days on Sept 26 and 30 and Oct 2 and 3.

The proceedings were attended by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Badiuszaman Ahmad and Muhammad Amir Hannif Ahijman, and lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Razali, who is also the Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman.

On Nov 24, 2023, Razali pleaded not guilty to making a speech of a seditious nature between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Nov 10 of the same year at the launch of the Kemaman by-election machinery at Padang Astaka Chukai, Kemaman in Terengganu.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which provides a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to three years or both, if convicted.