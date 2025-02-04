Kinabatangan declared flood disaster area

KINABATANGAN: The Kinabatangan district was declared a flood disaster area at 4.45 pm today due to continuous rain and rising river water levels to dangerous levels at the time.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement reported that so far, seven villages in the area have been affected by the floods, and a temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Garam at 6 pm today.

“Currently, the process of evacuating the victims is being carried out by the Civil Defence Force (APM), police and fire department,“ said the statement.

The statement also said that the current water level readings are rising slowly, and Sabah Electricity has cut off the electricity supply to all flood-hit areas.