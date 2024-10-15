King and Queen depart for home after Brunei visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, departed for home today after ending their three-day state visit to Brunei.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah personally drove His Majesty in a special vehicle to the Brunei International Airport this morning.

Upon their arrival at about 9.15 am, Their Majesties inspected a static guard-of-honour mounted by members of the Royal Guard Regiment of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces before boarding a special aircraft, which then departed at 9.31 am.

Also accompanying Their Majesties home was Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Those present at the airport to wish Their Majesties a safe journey home were Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Mohd Aini Atan.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday (Oct 13), marking Their Majesties’ inaugural state visit to Brunei after ascending the throne on Jan 31 this year.

Their Majesties began their visit by meeting Malaysians in Brunei at an afternoon reception on Sunday.

Yesterday, Their Majesties were accorded a state welcoming ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman, which is the biggest palace in the world with an area of ​​200,000 square metres and listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

In the evening, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha hosted a state banquet for Their Majesties at the Royal Banquet Hall, Istana Nurul Iman.

Earlier, Raja Zarith Sofiah visited the Gadong Campus of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) here to officiate the Malaysia Book Corner, which showcases collaborative research publications between Brunei and Malaysia.

The visit, seen as significant in marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei, will further strengthen the close and special ties between the two nations, rooted in the Malay Sultanate, religion, culture and family bonds.

Brunei is the third country Sultan Ibrahim has visited, after Singapore and China, since being crowned the 17th King of Malaysia in July.