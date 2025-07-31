King and queen honour heroes at 2025 warriors day parade

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the 2025 Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara today.

The event, organised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), showcased a static parade with participation from security forces and veterans.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and a 21-gun salute.

His Majesty inspected the guard of honour, led by 18 officers and 685 personnel from PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries were also present.

A poignant moment came with the recital of the poem “Darah Yang Terpercik di Baju,” recounting a 1979 ambush that claimed three MAF personnel.

The event also featured a pantomime performance, “Zabri, Pejuang Sang Saka Biru,” honouring the late ASP Mohd Zabri Abdul Hamid, a VAT69 Commando killed in 1975.

The ceremony concluded with the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang, symbolising resilience and dedication to national defence.

Warriors’ Day is observed annually on July 31 to honour the sacrifices of Malaysia’s security forces. - Bernama