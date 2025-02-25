King attends meeting with Istana Negara senior management

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today held a meeting with the senior management of Istana Negara.

According to the post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, discussed matters of administration and management of Istana Negara.

During the meeting, His Majesty was also presented with a briefing on the palace operations and upcoming official functions.

Last Saturday, Sultan Ibrahim safely arrived home after undergoing conservative treatment for musculoskeletal pain abroad.