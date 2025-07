KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the 269th Conference of Rulers will be presided over by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, representing the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was also in attendance. – Bernama