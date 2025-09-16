King extends 92nd anniversary wishes to Malaysian Armed Forces

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has conveyed well wishes to members of the armed forces in conjunction with the 92nd Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Day.

In a Facebook post shared on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official page, His Majesty expressed the highest appreciation for the service and sacrifices of ATM officers and personnel in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

“As the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, I pray that all members of ATM are always blessed with good health, strength and a resilient fighting spirit in fulfilling their duty to our beloved country,” the post read.

The King also extended appreciation to ATM veterans who had dedicated their service to the force.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have departed. May they be placed among the righteous and the martyrs,” His Majesty said. - Bernama