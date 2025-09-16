PSG fear injury crisis could derail Champions League title defence

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN begin their Champions League title defence against Atalanta on Wednesday amid growing concerns about their squad’s ability to withstand another demanding season.

The French champions played 65 matches across 11 months last season, culminating in their first Champions League triumph with a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich.

Manager Luis Enrique now faces significant injury problems as Ballon d’Or favourite Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are sidelined for several weeks with muscle injuries sustained on international duty.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo all suffered injuries during Sunday’s 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Lens, further depleting the squad.

“It happens to everyone. It is a bit of a difficult time for us because we have a lot of players injured,“ said Luis Enrique, who himself coaches with his arm in a sling after a cycling accident fractured his collarbone.

PSG’s marathon 2024/25 campaign included 17 Champions League matches and seven Club World Cup games, concluding with a 3-0 final loss to Chelsea in mid-July.

The team had only three weeks off before beginning pre-season training and started their new campaign with a UEFA Super Cup victory over Tottenham on penalties.

Despite winning their first four Ligue 1 matches, the physical toll of last season appears to be affecting the squad’s fitness levels.

Achraf Hakimi faces particular concerns after playing more minutes than any other PSG player last season, with the Africa Cup of Nations adding to his workload this term.

The Moroccan right-back has no natural understudy at PSG, who surprisingly made minimal squad reinforcements during the transfer window.

Global players’ union FIFPro recently warned that “injuries to high-profile players are only one visible part of the workload crisis facing professional football.”

PSG will face Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at home in the Champions League group stage, with away trips to Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Athletic Bilbao and Sporting Lisbon.

The club remains optimistic despite the challenges, with Luis Enrique stating “we are relaxed about it and we are hoping to put in a good performance in our first game.” – AFP