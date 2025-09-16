Assistant factory manager turns bonsai passion into income

SEREMBAN: Like a “living gallery,” that is perhaps the most fitting description for the rows of bonsai - each with unique shapes and resembling miniature forest trees - neatly arranged in front of a house in Taman Casurina here.

These works of art are the creation of Nazrol Naim Nijar, 46, an assistant factory manager who turned to bonsai as a hobby during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period. What began as a pastime has since grown into a passion that also provides him with extra income.

“I started just for fun during the MCO about five years ago because I had so much free time. At first, I tried planting vegetables but found it too fussy, then I moved on to flowers, but I felt there was no challenge.

“Eventually, I became interested in bonsai because of its uniqueness and began seeking information. Later, I looked for an expert to guide me, because learning online alone isn’t enough...you need face-to-face teaching,” he told Bernama.

Nazrol explained that beyond giving him peace of mind, bonsai art has taught him patience and precision.

“Shaping bonsai requires wiring, pruning, and meticulous care, with each tree often taking four to five years to reach its desired form. Proper fertilisation, watering, and lighting are also crucial, varying by plant type,” he said.

The father of two now owns more than 300 bonsai trees, including varieties such as cucur atap, jeliti, bebuas Taiwan, tamarind, jambul kerikil, and cherry Barbados. Some were sourced locally from Negeri Sembilan, while others came from states such as Terengganu, Johor, and Selangor.

“I’ve also bought half-finished bonsai and continued shaping them myself. Some of these plants are between 15 and 30 years old,” he said, adding that he often draws inspiration for designs from exhibitions and competitions he attended.

Over the years, Nazrol has also begun selling his bonsai at weekly markets and car boot sales around the state.

“I started selling because I had too many at home. The response has been encouraging...there are many bonsai enthusiasts, though the market is quite niche. Some of my customers even come from outside the state, including from Muar, Johor. Prices vary depending on type and size, starting from RM85 up to RM3,500 per tree,” he said.

Nazrol Naim is grateful for the support of his wife, who encourages his pursuit of bonsai art, and is proud that his youngest daughter, aged 10, shares his passion - often helping him water the trees and weed the pots.

Looking ahead, he hopes to expand his efforts by creating a community bonsai garden, taking on a leadership role, and joining more competitions to broaden his experience.

He also called for greater recognition of bonsai in Negeri Sembilan, suggesting that the state government provide exhibition spaces or dedicate a site for bonsai showcases during major events such as the Negeri Sembilan (NS) Fest to attract new enthusiasts.

For newcomers, his advice is clear - find a teacher and learn face-to-face, not just through social media or YouTube.

“Learning online is not the same as learning in person. With a teacher, you can ask questions and see the correct techniques directly. In the beginning, I would meet my teacher every week and also join bonsai associations in the country,” he said. - BERNAMA