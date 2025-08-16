King extends condolences to Kedah royal family

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressed his condolences to the Kedah Royal Family following the passing of the elder sister of the Sultan of Kedah.

“Condolences to the entire Kedah Royal Family on the passing of YTM Datuk Seri Tunku Sakinah Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, elder sister of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.”

“May Allah bless her soul,“ His Majesty stated in a message shared on his official Facebook page.

The Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household, Datuk Seri Bakar Din, confirmed Tunku Sakinah’s passing in a statement.

She passed away at the age of 95 at Villa Seri Tunku, Kedah, at 6.35 am today.

Her remains were laid to rest at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum this afternoon. - Bernama