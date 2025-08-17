Army deployed as wildfires rage in western Spain amid heatwave

MADRID: Firefighters and military units are struggling to contain wildfires in northwest and western Spain as a prolonged heatwave intensifies the crisis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a coordination meeting was held to manage firefighting efforts.

France and Italy have dispatched water bombers to assist at an air base near Salamanca.

“The government continues to work to fight the fire with all the means at its disposal,“ Sanchez stated on social media.

The worst-hit regions include Castile and Leon, Galicia, Asturias, and Extremadura.

At least 10 roads and the Madrid-Galicia train line remain closed due to the fires.

Galician emergency services issued alerts urging residents in multiple towns to stay indoors.

“If you receive this alert: remain calm and read the text carefully,“ the warnings advised.

Residents were also told to avoid unnecessary travel and move away from fire-affected areas if outdoors.

Approximately 3,500 military personnel from an emergency unit have been deployed nationwide.

Castile and Leon’s regional leader Alfonso Fernandez Manueco demanded additional army support from the central government.

Extremadura has formally requested reinforcements to combat the escalating fires.

In Spain, wildfire response primarily falls under regional authority unless a major disaster occurs.

The heat alert is expected to last until Monday, worsening wildfire risks.

Smoke from Spanish and Portuguese fires has drifted as far as the UK, according to the Met Office.

Effis data shows over 157,000 hectares have burned in Spain since January. - AFP