Bolsonaro leaves house arrest for medical tests ahead of coup trial

BRASÍLIA: Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro temporarily left his house arrest on Saturday for medical examinations. The 70-year-old right-wing leader faces a Supreme Court ruling next month over alleged coup plotting after his 2022 election defeat.

Bolsonaro has been confined to his home since early August for violating a court order banning social media use to influence public opinion. A judge approved his temporary release for hospital tests related to lingering health issues from a 2018 stabbing during his presidential campaign.

His lawyers cited chronic gastrointestinal problems including severe reflux and hiccups requiring an intestinal endoscopy. Physician Leandro Echenique confirmed Bolsonaro recently recovered from two pneumonia episodes but was improving.

Former presidential surgeon Claudio Birolini noted ongoing esophageal inflammation and advised increased weight training to compensate for restricted mobility under house arrest. About 20 supporters waving Brazilian and foreign flags greeted Bolsonaro outside the Brasília medical centre.

“We believe Jair Bolsonaro will be president of Brazil in 2026,“ supporter Marcia Maria told reporters. The ex-president avoided media questions before returning home under judicial supervision.

Brazil’s Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on September 2 regarding charges that Bolsonaro attempted to overturn his election loss to current leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A guilty verdict carries potential 40-year imprisonment.

Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing and has received backing from former US president Donald Trump, who condemned the case as political persecution. Trump recently imposed 50 percent tariffs on select Brazilian imports in protest against Bolsonaro’s treatment.

