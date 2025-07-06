A Malaysian commuter recently took to TikTok to sing praises for RapidKL’s public transport system — but with a twist.

While she lauded its affordability and convenience, she also called out a striking difference in staff attitudes between the MRT and LRT lines.

In her now-viral video, she shared how she politely asked an MRT staff member about a day pass, only to be met with a tired, unfriendly expression and zero smiles.

“I just asked nicely about a day pass and got no smile at all,” she said.

But on the flip side, she said the LRT staff were “super friendly and polite — they even say ‘enjoy your trip’!”

Despite the cold reception from the MRT staff, she made it clear she still enjoys using RapidKL’s services. “It’s easy, affordable, and fun. Love you, RapidKL,” she concluded.

The post sparked a lively online discussion as fellow Malaysians shared their own experiences.

One user recounted a frustrating encounter at LRT Bandaraya when trying to top up her MY50 card. The system kept hanging, and a staff member loudly blamed her IC for “messing up the system.” The next day, topping up went smoothly.

Another commented, “True! I’ve asked for a daily pass at the MRT before and it’s super rare to see a smile. Their faces always look so exhausted.”

Yet, not all stories were negative.

One commuter shared a heartwarming experience: “My husband once left his wallet on the MRT at Cyberjaya. We thought it was lost for good. We rushed to MRT Titiwangsa and the staff were incredibly kind — they checked their WhatsApp group, made calls, and helped us find it. Without their help, we probably wouldn’t have gotten the wallet back. Forever grateful.”