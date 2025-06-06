Proton posts strong sales growth in May

PROTON Holdings Bhd recorded a robust performance in May 2025, with total sales, including domestic, export, smart, and Proton e.MAS vehicles, reaching 13,328 units. This figure represents a 6.1% increase compared to May 2024, and marks the third consecutive month of sales growth for the national carmaker.

Between March and May, Proton experienced a year-on-year growth of 10%, pushing year-to-date (YTD) sales to 61,087 units. Market share for the month is projected at 19.2%, with the same percentage forecasted for the YTD share, based on an estimated Total Industry Volume (TIV) of 69,495 units.

Key contributors to this upward trajectory included the Proton X50 and X70, both of which have sustained strong demand following the launch of their updated variants last year. Export sales surged by 36.6% over 2024 figures, while Proton’s flagship electric vehicle, the e.MAS 7, continued to lead EV sales in Malaysia for a fifth straight month, achieving a new milestone by surpassing 900 units sold in May.

Across Proton’s model range, May emerged as the second-best sales month in 2025, bolstered by nationwide promotional campaigns that stimulated consumer interest. The Proton X70 recorded the highest growth rate among individual models, with sales increasing by 44% to 982 units. This placed the C-segment SUV 53.1% ahead of its YTD sales from the previous year, a trend Proton expects to sustain throughout the remainder of 2025.

The Proton X50 also maintained its dominant position in the B-segment SUV category, contributing 2,198 units to the monthly total and pushing its YTD tally to 9,704 units—a 14.3% rise over 2024. Meanwhile, the premium D-segment Proton X90 expanded its market footprint with a 15.5% increase in sales to 224 units.

Sedan models also enjoyed a steady rise in demand. The Proton Saga, the company’s A-segment offering, registered 5,513 units, reflecting a 5.8% improvement over April. The B-segment Persona followed suit with 1,385 units sold, a 4.3% month-on-month increase. The C-segment Proton S70, a recent addition to the lineup, posted a modest gain of 2.7% to close at 1,763 units. Meanwhile, the Proton Iriz recorded a 14.1% increase in May, reaching 331 units and retaining its status as Malaysia’s fourth most popular B-segment hatchback.

Proton’s EV sales continued to gain momentum, with the e.MAS 7 hitting a record high of 916 units across domestic and international markets in May. This achievement pushed its YTD total to 3,632 units, reinforcing its position as the country’s top-selling electric SUV in the premium C-segment category.

Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong attributed the positive sales momentum to targeted promotional activities and the appeal of the company’s technologically advanced product range. He emphasised the strength of Proton’s retail network, comprising 3S and 4S centres, as instrumental in enhancing customer experience and driving conversions. Looking ahead, Dr Li expressed confidence that Proton would maintain its momentum into the second half of 2025, with several new model launches and events lined up under the next phase of the company’s business strategy.

With the Malaysian car market approaching saturation, Proton has increasingly focused on expanding its international footprint. In 2025, the company launched several overseas initiatives, including the introduction of the CKD Proton Saga in left-hand-drive configuration for Egypt and EV-centred events featuring the e.MAS 7 in Nepal and Singapore.

June will see the company’s electric SUV enter the Trinidad and Tobago market, marking its second export destination for the EV after Nepal. To date, 233 units of the e.MAS 7 have been exported, a number that is expected to climb with the latest market entry. Leading Proton’s export sales is the Saga, with 710 units, followed closely by the X50, which posted a staggering 360% increase in YTD exports, reaching 694 units.

Proton’s renewed export strategy is showing early success, with sales volumes already on the rise. Dr Li stated that while short-term gains are promising, the company remains committed to a long-term plan for overseas market development. He noted that achieving sustainable success in international markets demands consistent effort and structured planning, both of which Proton is prepared to deliver.