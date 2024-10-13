King, Queen of Malaysia depart for Brunei on three-day state visit

SUBANG: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, left for Brunei this morning for a three-day state visit, starting today until Oct 15.

This marks Their Majesties’ inaugural state visit to Brunei after ascending the throne on Jan 31, this year, in response to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s invitation.

The special aircraft carrying Their Majesties took off from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Subang Air Base here at about 9.30 am.

Also accompanying Their Majesties’ visit to Brunei are Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim and 13 officers.

On hand to wish them a safe journey were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad; Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Before boarding the plane, the King had inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, made up of four officers and 103 men. A 21-gun salute was also given and the national anthem played.

Their Majesties’ visit will further strengthen the close and special relationship between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, underpinned by the Malay sultanate institution, religion, culture and family ties.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah will be accorded a state welcoming ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman, followed by an audience with His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha.

During the visit, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah are also scheduled to hold an engagement session with the Malaysian community in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The Queen is also scheduled to visit Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), where she will inaugurate the Malaysia Publication Corner, which showcases joint research publications between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia.

The visit also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam