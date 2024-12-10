King, Queen of Malaysia to undertake state visit to Brunei tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, will undertake a state visit to Brunei tomorrow until Oct 15, marking His Majesty’s inaugural state visit to the sultanate since ascending the throne on Jan 31 this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said the state visit will further strengthen the close and special relationship between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, underpinned by the Malay sultanate institution, religion, culture and family ties.

“The visit also significantly coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam,” said the statement.

Their Majesties will be accompanied by Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and officials from Istana Negara and relevant ministries and agencies.

During the visit, Their Majesties will be accorded a state welcoming ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman, followed by an audience with His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha.

“His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will also host a state banquet in honour of Their Majesties. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah are also scheduled to hold an engagement session with the Malaysian community in Bandar Seri Begawan.

“During the visit, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah is also scheduled to visit Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), where Her Majesty will inaugurate the Malaysia Publication Corner, which showcases joint research publications between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia,” the statement read.

In 2023, Brunei Darussalam was Malaysia’s 30th largest trading partner and sixth largest trading partner among ASEAN member countries, with a total trade of RM9.31 billion (US$2.04 billion).

From January to July this year, the total trade between the two countries was RM5.48 billion (US$1.16 billion).