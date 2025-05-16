King, Queen pay tribute to educators on Teachers’ Day

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah have wished all educators in the country a happy Teachers’ Day.

In a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty said that teachers are remarkable individuals who impart knowledge selflessly in the pursuit of shaping an excellent society.

“Without teachers, there would be no knowledge; without knowledge, the path ahead would be in darkness. Teachers are the light that illuminates our way towards a brighter future.

“Thank you to all teachers for your service and sacrifices, whether in the cities or remote areas; your contributions will always be remembered,” said His Majesty.

The national-level 54th Teachers’ Day celebration for 2025 is being held in Kuching beginning Wednesday, with the theme “Teachers Driving Education Reform”.