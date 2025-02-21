MANAMA (Bahrain): The health condition of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has significantly improved after receiving conservative treatment, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he had the opportunity to seek an audience with the King twice during his official visit to Bahrain.

“Alhamdulillah, the early conservative treatment appears effective, although His Majesty’s condition still requires monitoring.

“His Majesty’s health has significantly improved and before proceeding with further treatment, the King has decided to return home tomorrow. InsyaAllah, treatment will continue, if necessary,” he said at a press conference to mark the end of his official visit to Bahrain at the invitation of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa.

Anwar is set to depart for Malaysia at 5pm local time on Thursday (Feb 20).

According to a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page, Anwar briefed His Majesty on the latest developments in the country and enquired about the King’s health.

Meanwhile, a day before, Istana Negara announced that Sultan Ibrahim had successfully undergone conservative treatment abroad for musculoskeletal pain and is expected to return to Malaysia on today.

The condition was attributed to His Majesty’s intensive military training and active lifestyle in his youth, particularly his passion for polo.

On Feb 7, Istana Negara said in a statement that His Majesty had travelled abroad for treatment.

When asked about the appointment of Malaysia’s new Ambassador to the United States, Anwar said that the matter had been presented to His Majesty.

“Yes, but as you know, we will only announce it once the appointment is confirmed,” he added.

Anwar previously said that the government had selected a candidate to replace Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, whose two-year term as Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States had ended, adding that the government is obtaining the King’s consent for the appointment.

Mohamed Nazri assumed the role on Feb 9, 2023, and according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, his appointment was based on his extensive experience in government administration.