KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has praised the MADANI Government’s targeted subsidy approach, which bolsters the country’s financial stability.

However, His Majesty emphasised that targeted subsidies should be distributed efficiently and effectively, solely to those who are truly eligible.

In his royal address when opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today, Sultan Ibrahim also congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government for the country’s impressive economic performance, hoping that it would continue to improve.

“I am grateful to see the economic development, including the improvement in domestic economic performance and increased foreign investments, the strengthening of the ringgit, and the continued low unemployment rate.

“However, the government must ensure that this positive performance brings prosperity to all citizens and not just benefits certain groups,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ibrahim urged the government to continue assisting smallholders, farmers, breeders, and fishermen by taking proactive measures to strengthen the agriculture sector, commodities, and the food supply chain.

His Majesty said that the agenda to empower the Bumiputera economy through cooperation and support from government-linked companies must continue to be implemented.

“The government must also remain committed to providing every citizen with the opportunity to own an affordable home, while basic infrastructure, healthcare, and education facilities must continue to be improved,” he said.

The King said that the government’s efforts to implement reforms in education, technical and vocational training, and youth development would produce a more skilled future generation.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed support for efforts to strengthen family values and community well-being.

“Malaysia will remain strong through the spirit of close cooperation between the federal and state governments. Every action and decision must be made in consensus for the future of the people and the nation,” he said.

His Majesty also called on all parties to support the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which would showcase the uniqueness of the culture and values of society, while creating economic opportunities and strengthening the nation’s image globally.

“Therefore, all parties must work together to make this campaign a success, especially by ensuring that our country remains clean and safe. No tourist will want to visit if our country is dirty and has a high crime rate,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim expressed appreciation for the loyalty and dedication shown by all members of the civil service, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, and all government agencies.

“Let us all pray that Malaysia continues to prosper and progress, and that all of its people enjoy a perfect, peaceful, and prosperous life,” he added.