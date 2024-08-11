Kita Gempur: Penang KPDN nets 121 cases, over RM100,000 in seizures

PERMATANG PAUH: The Penang branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has recorded 121 cases with seizures amounting to RM100,919.80 since the launch of the ‘Kita Gempur’ campaign on Oct 19.

Its director, S. Jegan, said that inspections at 3,239 premises in the state also resulted in fines totalling RM18,600.

“We also issued 121 written notices to traders at various levels of the distribution chain to conduct analyses, investigate and identify potential profiteering activities,” he said in a statement last night.

Yesterday, Penang KPDN carried out spot checks at several retail outlets and cooking oil packaging companies in Permatang Pauh as part of efforts to curb the leakage of controlled and subsidised goods and expand the reach of the ‘Kita Gempur’ initiative.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh was on-site to observe the operations firsthand.

Jegan said that during the raid at business premises in Taman Arowana, Seberang Jaya, a foreign trader was discovered selling grocery items without the required retail licence for controlled goods issued by KPDN.

“The enforcement team seized controlled items, including sugar, cooking oil and wheat flour. The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said, adding that the Kita Gempur team then proceeded to a cooking oil packaging company in Permatang Pauh.

He also urged industry players to promptly report to the ministry if their brands appear in unauthorised locations to prevent the leakage of controlled goods.

The ‘Kita Gempur’ initiative, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 19, is a government effort to mobilise mass action to combat manipulation and leakages involving controlled and subsidised items, ensuring subsidies reach their intended recipients.

