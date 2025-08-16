Kita MADANI X program strengthens govt-community ties in Negeri Sembilan

NILAI: The Kita MADANI X Satellite Carnival serves as a key platform to promote the Negeri Sembilan-level Program MADANI Rakyat (PMR).

The event, organised by the Department of Information (JAPEN) and the Performance Leap Coordination Unit (PACU), will run from Aug 22 to 24 at Dataran Nilai.

Negeri Sembilan Local Government Development, Housing, and Transport Committee Chairman J. Arul Kumar highlighted the program’s community-focused activities.

Residents participated in a Subuh prayer at Masjid Al-Azim, followed by aerobics, a three-kilometer Fun Walk, and a communal cooking event at Taman Semarak.

Exhibitions by government agencies, service counters, and Rahmah sales were also featured to inform the public about policies.

Arul Kumar emphasised the carnival’s role in fostering unity and inclusivity among Negeri Sembilan’s residents.

He described the event as a bridge for accurate information exchange between the government and the people.

Strengthening this relationship benefits both parties, with the public gaining services and the government receiving feedback.

The program aligns with Malaysia MADANI’s vision of community empowerment and national unity.

The Negeri Sembilan PMR, themed ‘Digital Across Generations, Empowering the Community,‘ supports the government’s digitalisation goals.

This initiative aims to enhance quality of life through technology while upholding social justice.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the event, with over 25,000 attendees anticipated. - Bernama