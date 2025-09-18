KITES 2025 strengthens TVET role in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry

TAIPING: The Semiconductor Industry and Technology Carnival (KITES) 2025 will strengthen the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem in producing highly skilled workers for the country’s semiconductor industry.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said this carnival provides community exposure regarding the industry’s importance in the digital economy and future technology direction.

“This carnival will also be a platform to strengthen strategic collaborations between industry players and TVET institutions,” he stated.

He spoke during the official launch of KITES 2025 at the Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) under the Manpower Department (JTM) in Taiping.

The event also featured the launch of the Semiconductor Technology Academy-Department of Manpower (STAc-JTM) initiative supporting the National Semiconductor Strategy.

This academy supports the National TVET Policy 2030 and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) to develop high-growth, high-value industries.

Sim emphasised that STAc-JTM will serve as the main platform for producing highly skilled and competitive human capital for the high-tech industry.

“The World Economic Forum has named Malaysia as a global semiconductor hub,” he revealed.

“We contribute approximately 13% in terms of the global semiconductor back-end manufacturing industry and about 7% of international semiconductor trade.”

He confirmed Malaysia’s important role in the global semiconductor sector as a strategic industry for the government.

The event included an exchange of cooperation documents between Taiping ADTEC and seven strategic industry partners.

Partners included Micron Memory Malaysia, Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC), Vitrox Technologies and Kulim Advanced Technologies (KTECHNO).

This exchange opens more opportunities for training, technology transfer and job placements for TVET students. – Bernama