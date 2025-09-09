Sabah police seize RM1 million ketamine haul, arrest four including couple

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested four individuals including a married couple during a major drug bust that netted 20.7 kilograms of ketamine valued at over RM1 million.

The raid occurred at a courier service premises in Kepayan last Thursday at approximately 12:15 pm.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed the seizure also included five luxury vehicles, computers, and other items worth RM3.18 million.

The total value of all confiscated items reached RM4.21 million.

Officers discovered two sacks containing 20 parcels filled with ketamine during their inspection.

Authorities initially detained a man identified as the main suspect during the operation.

Information obtained from this suspect led to the subsequent arrest of three more individuals including a woman on September 5.

All suspects range in age from 41 to 56 years old.

The main suspect tested positive for drug use during screening.

This seizure represents a significant success for Sabah police within a single week.

It follows another recent bust where officers confiscated over 40 kilograms of syabu.

Police are investigating possible connections between this drug syndicate and arrests made on August 28.

The modus operandi involved using courier services to transport drugs from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah.

Ketamine was concealed among everyday items including instant noodles and disposable diapers during shipment.

Suspects are believed to be part of a drug trafficking network moving illicit substances from the peninsula to Sabah.

All three men and one woman remain under remand until September 11.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Commissioner Jauteh noted the confiscated drugs could have supplied approximately 68,993 addicts for a single use. – Bernama