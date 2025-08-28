Negeri Sembilan lifts 30% of poor households out of poverty in 2024

SEREMBAN: The Implementation Coordination Unit of the Negeri Sembilan State Development Office has successfully lifted nearly 30% of poor households in the state out of poverty between April 7 and August 25 this year.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said according to the state’s eKasih data, 2,758 heads of household categorised as poor have been removed from the list out of a total of 9,734 involved.

“Various opportunities have been provided, including producing new entrepreneurs through a range of initiatives, the latest being the 2025 Milk Entrepreneur Programme (uKasih) among eKasih participants, which is part of the Sejahtera MADANI initiative that emphasises an inclusive and holistic approach,“ he said in his speech at the ‘MADANI Prihatin: Inisiatif Kasih Sejahtera’ programme.

Aminuddin said 20 participants in the state had been selected to receive RM1,500 worth of assistance each, comprising RM1,000 in Farm Fresh products and a RM500 business starter kit.

He said the programme focused on career matching and income enhancement through entrepreneurship platforms and was a continuation of the ICU-Farm Fresh milk entrepreneurship programme, which proved successful in Perak last year.

“The participants will undergo structured entrepreneurship training and monitoring for 12 months to ensure the programme’s effectiveness and sustainability in business,“ he said.

Aminuddin said the commitment of both the state and federal governments to eradicating poverty was further strengthened by the involvement of private sector agencies in supporting such efforts in Negeri Sembilan.

Recipients in the state were advised to make full use of the opportunities provided, work harder to increase their income, practise self-discipline, maintain cleanliness, and fully commit themselves to efforts to improve their quality of life. – Bernama