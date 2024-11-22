SERDANG: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has introduced the Smart Village concept to strengthen the potential and capabilities of rural communities through modern technology while enhancing economic development in these areas.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the pilot project for the Smart Village initiative would be implemented in three villages that won the Desa Madani Award (ADM) 2024.

“Three villages will be selected for the Smart Village pilot project, focusing on technology adoption in rural areas.

“Modern technology will be leveraged for economic development and village management, particularly in data management, where village data will be accessible at one’s fingertips,” she told reporters after officiating the ADM 2024 awards ceremony here today.

A total of 42 villages were crowned winners in ADM 2024, with the champions taking home RM30,000 in cash, while the first and second runners-up received RM20,000 and RM10,000, respectively.

The cash prizes are earmarked for socio-economic development initiatives, including economic activities, entrepreneurship, village beautification, infrastructure upgrades and fostering innovation and creativity within the community.

Elaborating, Rubiah said the ADM is part of the government’s efforts to empower rural communities in various aspects, including leadership, education, skills and socio-economic well-being.

“This is part of a broader agenda to ensure balanced development across the country and to reduce the urban-rural divide,” she said.

Rubiah also highlighted that ADM aligns with the nation’s preparations for chairing ASEAN 2025.

“The winning villages have high-quality products, such as agrotourism offerings, which we can promote as part of ASEAN Chairmanship activities next year,” she said.



Meanwhile, Man Nasar, village head of Kampung Empila Hilir in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak said the ADM initiative provides a platform for villagers to showcase their economic activities to a wider audience.

“This success is the result of thorough preparations and the strong cooperation of the village committee,” he said.

Peter Anak Sapit, a committee member of Kampung Uma Daro in Sarawak, attributed his village’s victory in Sarawak’s Zone 2 category to KKDW’s guidance under the ADM programme.

For Kampung Pulau Manis in Kuala Terengganu, its first-time participation in ADM yielded success as it was crowned the state champion.

“Our village is renowned for tourism and batik painting activities. We continuously welcome tourists,” said its secretary, Mohamad Che Embung.