KKDW steps in to help struggling family living in rundown hut

KUALA BERANG: The plight of a family of eight living in a dilapidated hut in Kampung Paya Besar has drawn the attention of the Terengganu office of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), which has pledged to help provide them with a more comfortable home.

Terengganu KKDW director Md Razi Md Lazim said he had personally visited the family of Mat Nasir Ismail, 48, who has a 13-year-old son with a learning disability, to assess their living conditions.

He said the family’s financial difficulties had forced them to move frequently, affecting both their quality of life and the education of their two school-going children.

“We are working to resolve their housing issue. A new home will be provided, complete with electricity and water supply.

“For now, we’ll repair and upgrade their current shelter, with the aim of completing it before Hari Raya Haji so they can live in safer and more dignified conditions,” he said when met in Kampung Paya Besar today.

Mat Nasir’s wife, Mazilah Mansor, 47, expressed her heartfelt thanks to KKDW for the assistance extended to her family.

She hopes the help will mark a turning point in their lives, having endured years without electricity or clean water.

Their hardship came to light after media reports highlighted that the family was living in a hut deep in the forest, with no walls or doors.

Adding to the burden, Mat Nasir suffers from chronic asthma, which has long prevented him from doing physically demanding work to support his family.

Two of their five children — Muhammad Ramadan, 13, and Muhammad Asyraf Muharam, 11 — are currently studying at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Berang and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tengku Ampuan Intan, respectively.